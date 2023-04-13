The state prosecutors have asked court to put the five people accused of masterminding the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa to their defence because of the overwhelming evidence against them.

Chief State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya told court on Wednesday that direct evidence by Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu who was recently convicted and used as a state witness is enough to put the accused to their defence since he was part of the group when committing the crime.

“This offence occurred at night but circumstances were favourable for the correct identification of the assailants. The convict(Ssenabulya) was part of the assailants right from the planning, the movements and execution, He knew each of them and gave a detailed account of the role played by each of them,” Muwaganya told court .

“At both scenes of kidnap and murder he says he was aided by light from the vehicle to see whatever he observed. He was physically present and attested to it and in close proximity.”

Describing Ssenabulya as an accomplice, the state prosecutor said whereas corroboration of evidence is not at all times needed, there is plenty of independent evidence on record to offer corroboration.

Circumstantial evidence

Chief State Attorney Muwaganya also told court that there is a lot of circumstantial evidence to pin the suspects and support conviction even if they chose to keep quiet.

He cited the call data records that placed each of them at the various scenes .

“For A1 Kasolo made a charge and caution statement in which he confessed to the crime and detailed the roles played by each of the co-accused. We implore court to consider the details in his confession. Even if prosecution has no other piece of evidence, going by the confession statement can put them to their defence,”Muwaganya told court.

He said that Kasolo, Johnson Lubega alias Rasta and Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge were captured on video during scene reconstruction detailing everyone’s role in the kidnap and murder.

The state prosecutor said this was evidence enough to pin all the accused.

“When the videos were played to them here in court, none of them contested them. There was a common intention including their presence at the scenes of crime and failure to disassociate themselves from the crime at the earliest opportunity,”Muwaganya said.

He rubbished claims by Kasolo of having been tortured and that he was detained beyond the mandatory 48 hours, noting that if aggrieved, the accused can file a civil suit against the Attorney General for court to order for compensation.

The trial judge, Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to April, 20, 2023 to rule on case or no case to answer.

The case

Five suspects including Copriyam Kasolo, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango, Hassan Kisekka, Sharif Mpanga face six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery after kidnapping Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019 from her gate in Lungujja, killed them and later dumped their bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga road.