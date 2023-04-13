Itikaf (spiritual retreat) involves secluding oneself in the mosque during the last 10 days and nights of Ramadhan.

This was the annual practice of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions.

Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to worship (Ibadah) during these days and staying away from worldly affairs.

During this time, attendees devote themselves to worship and learning, seeking forgiveness for past shortcomings and searching for Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Power), which is a night of worship more valuable than a thousand months.

A Muslim scholar, Ismail ibn Musa Menk alias Mufti Menk, said Itikaf helps a Muslim to reflect on a number of things including quitting bad habits.

“You will be reciting the Quran; you will be learning and you are allowed to attend online lessons of a religious nature to expand your knowledge. You can listen to Islamic lectures and that is why I said you can take a phone with you,” he said.

He explained that Itikaf helps one to ponder on his weakness and methods on improving on some of those areas.

“When you come out of that Itikaaf, God willing so much goodness will be shown upon you by the blessings of Allah,” he said.

Itikaf in the Arabic language means to adhere or commit oneself to something. In Islam, it marks a particular person taking up residence in the mosque in a specific way for a specified time.

There is scholarly consensus that Itikaf as a form of worship is never an obligation in Islam, except for one who makes a vow to do it.

The concept of Itikaf comes in association with Ramadhan in verse 187 of the Quran’s second sura (Surat Al-Baqarah, 2:187), occurring in the course of the verses (2:183-187) that enjoin fasting and the Ramadhan fast in particular.