The Opposition in Parliament has raised concern over President Museveni’s letter on the iron sheets scandal, saying that it undermines the ongoing investigations by a House committee.

The issue was raised by Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Francis Mwijukye during the Wednesday plenary sitting.

In his letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja dated April, 2023, President Museveni said that those involved in the scandal must both bring back the iron sheets or equivalent value in money but also be handled by police under the criminal laws of the country.

Museveni stated that he is also to take political action once the police have concluded their investigations.

The President accused the Ministers and public officials involved of subversion, undermining the country’s security and that they should be charged with theft as a form of corruption and that this has compromised security in Karamoja.

Mwijukye has, however, expressed concern about the mandate of the parliament committees, adding that there is a committee that has been investigating the matter.

“Before it(the committee) can come up with investigations, the President is already, punishing politically. What becomes of the recommendations of the committee? As I was entering this House, I found a letter from the President about procurement of iron sheets and it is written to the Prime Minister and it is copied to all Members of Parliament,” said Mwijukye.

Mwijukye said in this letter, the President has already judged.

“The President also says that he is going to come up with anti-corruption units for villages, sub-counties, and parishes. Now, if you are going to have anti-corruption units for every village, then what about the role of the IGG, what about the role of Police,” Mwijukye said.

He later asked Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to guide on the matter regarding the mandate of parliament committees in regard to the investigations.

“I see interference from the President in parliament, also other institutions like the Police, DPP, IGG and Auditor General,” Mwijukye noted.

Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee has been investigating the alleged mismanagement of relief items meant for the people of Karamoja and it has in the past weeks cross-examined different Ministers named in the scandal.

In response to Mwijukye’s query, Tayebwa said that he would consult with other leaders in Parliament regarding the issue and give guidance next week.

“In as far as the work of the committee which we assigned is concerned, I am going to consult with my fellow leaders in the institution and we shall give guidance especially in light to the fact that prosecution has even started. We shall be giving guidance next week,” said Tayebwa.

He, however, said that Parliament cannot discuss the communication between the head of executive and his ministers as highlighted in his letter to the Prime Minister.

“If he wanted it to be a matter for parliament to discuss, it is a matter he would write to the Speaker of the House. Honorable colleagues, you cannot stop the Executive from doing its work. Because the President supervises Ministers…now can you tell the President that please…don’t do any investigation because Parliament is investigating? You cannot because the President is supervising his people,” he said in part.

Tayebwa also said that it is the President who can take political action and not parliament.

“When we did our work, we never wrote to him to stop supervising his people. If he says I am going to do political action, here we can’t do political action. You never know some members here want to be on the front bench and vacancies are being created,” Tayebwa said.