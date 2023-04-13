A new oil on the market has promised longer servicing life while helping to conserve the environment.

The MAK lubricant from Lubes Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (LBPCL) will help to protect engines from wear and heating while still delivering good fuel economy with low emissions.

During the launch of the product into the Ugandan market on Tuesday in Kampala, officials said with the MAK lubricant, cars will need less servicing cycles hence reducing the amount of waste oil that would rather be circulated into the environment.

At the launch of the product, some riders decried the increase of fake oil products in the market which has undermined the quality of engine oil standards.

The executive director of LBPCL, Santosh Kumar said complying to quality standards is very important.

He expressed confidence that they are going to be able to deliver a higher quality product more than anyone else in Uganda.

He said they are striving to serve the evolving needs of this dynamic segment, expressing their commitment pursuit of the next milestone reaching a new level of performance.

The director of Emerald Telecom Uganda Limited, Sourabh Shrivastava said the oil can make 100,000 kilometre with better air release.

He said the lubricant will not only help to address issues of poor quality of oil in the Ugandan market but also help to protect the environment.

Zubeir Ustad, the managing director of Emerald Telecom Uganda Limited, said lubricant plays a significant role in rapid advancements in technology by continuously striving to upgrade relevant technology.

He said this consistently provide top quality industrial lubrication oil and greases that are environment friendly and technologically superior in quality.

To achieve this level of optimisation, he said each of the MAK lubricants in the wide product array is developed in close coordination with these industries.

The lubricant will serve the entire spectrum of the automobile segment including bikes, scooters, cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors among others. The lubricants cover the wide range of engine oil, gear oils, greases and specialties comprehensively.