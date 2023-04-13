The key suspect in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has asked court to set him free since he was tortured by security after arrest and his rights violated.

Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, 32, told court on Wednesday that there is nothing that warrants him to be put on his defence since his rights were violated by security that only didn’t not torture him but also detained him beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

“Article 23(4) (b) of the Constitution says that any person arrested for having committed a crime should be presented to courts of law within 48 hours. In this case I was arrested on September,8, 2019 and produced to court on September, 23, 2019. This means I spent 13 days in illegal detention. My personal liberty was violated when I was detained beyond 48 hours,” Kasolo told court.

He told court that it is only prudent that he is set free by court since his rights were violated by people supposed to safeguard them.

“It is was done illegally and therefore I say it is unfair to continue defending myself in this trial under such circumstances.”

Judge intervenes

However, during the session, the trial judge advised Kasolo to duel on satisfying court as to why he should not be put on his defence by ‘poking holes’ in the prosecution evidence.

“It is as if you are defending yourself. You are supposed to rebut the evidence presented against you by the prosecution,” Justice Isaac Muwata advised Kasolo.

However, the 32-year-old insisted his rights were violated when he was tortured by security following his arrest.

He said his body was swollen, had wounds on the mouth and eyes after the torture which warrant that he is set free.

“I ask court to find these matters crucial and that I am not liable to defend myself in this case since my rights were violated,”Kasolo said.

Other suspects

Representing the five other suspects accused alongside Kasolo, defence lawyer, Julius Sserwambala told court that the evidence presented by the prosecution is not enough to put them on their defence.

The lawyer said Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu who was recently convicted over the kidnap and murder and later used as a state witness didn’t clearly identify the accused.

He said the evidence by Ssenabulya was not corroborated and therefore didn’t pin the accused whereas the Toyota Spacio registration number UBA 570V for Nagirinya was not exhibited.

“The prosecution didn’t adduce any evidence to show there is a motor vehicle registered under UBA 570V and whether such a vehicle exists in Uganda. Prosecution didn’t show that the vehicle belongs to Nagirinya or present evidence from URA, Ministry of Transport, its logbook or sales agreement,” Sserwambala said.

The defence lawyer told court that since the serial number for Ronald Kitayimbwa was not indicated by the state, it could have had an effect on the case.

“This was fatal in that the arrest of these people(accused) was subject to arresting of wrong people,” Sserwambala said.

The lawyer said evidence by the prosecution doesn’t warrant the accused people to be put on their defence.

The trial judge, Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to April,20, 2023 to rule on case or no case to answer.