Police in Arua, West Nile, have arrested a woman for murdering her husband with a saucepan.

The woman in custody is identified as Mary Recho Asianzu a resident of Ediofe Ewanyapa cell, Komite Ward, Ayivu West division, Arua city.

She murdered her husband a one Rogers Mundua, 35 years old, an accountant and resident of the same place following domestic violence April 10th at 4:00am in their home at Ewanyapa cell.

According to police, it’s alleged that the couple went out to celebrate Easter at Carnival Pub in Ediofe trading centre , a suburb in Arua City, and upon their return to home at around 2:00am, they had a misunderstanding which resulted in to a fight.

“In the process, the woman pushed her husband and he fell down, she got a saucepan and hit him around the ribs severally and became unconscious. He was rushed to Arua Regional Referral hospital at around 3:30 am for treatment from where he died at 4:00am,” West Nile Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said.

Witnesses also revealed that the couple, which have two children, have been fighting severally, and have been settling their matters at home with relatives from both sides.

Further investigation reveals that the couple’s domestic violence had escalated after the wife took away their two children to shield them from their constant fights, causing further misunderstanding between them.

Inquiries into this cases continue under Ayivu West division CRB 53/2023.

According to recent law enforcement reports, domestic violence among families is becoming increasingly serious, to the point where couples have caused grievous harm to each other and even death.

“Domestic violence has serious consequences in homes, including grievous harm and death, and it is also illegal. As a result, the general public is advised to devise more peaceful means of resolving domestic disputes other than the use of violence,” Angucia said.