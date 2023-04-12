The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo has hailed the strong and unbreakable ties that Uganda enjoys with India.

Speaking during a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who is in the country for a two-day official visit, Gen Jeje said the ties date way back and noted that both countries are keen to further bolster them.

“I am delighted to say that Uganda and India share a strong relationship. We have signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in various areas of cooperation that have further consolidated and strengthened our bilateral relations. Your visit is an opportunity to further deepen our commitments with India and take them to a higher level,” Gen Jeje Odongo said.

Development cooperation

He noted that India continues to be a strategic partner for Uganda in socio-economic development with a number of projects undertaken between the two countries, mentioning the Bhabhatron Radiotherapy machine worth $1 million installed at the Uganda Cancer Institute, the completion of the National Forensic Science University, the first of its kind in Africa and the clean drinking water project in developed in Kyankwanzi.

“ I wish to inform you that Uganda is ready to implement the Mahatma Gandhi Heritage Centre in Jinja. Though there were some delays in identification of land, land has been allocated for the project and all that is left is the commencement of the design and construction phase.”

The Foreign Affairs minister told his Indian counterpart that Ugandan are happy for the opportunities through scholarships to study in Indian higher institutions of learning.

“ The youth are the future and opportunities such as these, provide them with memorable exposure to get experience and also to contribute to strengthening our bonds of friendship and solidarity. I call on India’s continued support to train our youth in the areas of ICT, medicine and other sciences.”

He noted that India remains a strong and reliable partner in Uganda’s quest for industrial development and overall economic transformation.

On this end, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs minister called for Indian investors to explore the vast opportunities that Uganda has to offer in the areas of agro-processing, light industry manufacturing, iron and steel, tourism, health and ICT.

“As you are aware, India is also one of the leading sources of our imports. Uganda appreciates the access provided for some of our agriculture products such as coffee and recently the powdered milk which was granted access in February this year. We further request India through its vibrant private sector to consider expanding its importation of products from Uganda such as coffee, cocoa and dried leguminous vegetables, which are all organically grown.”

Gen Jeje Odongo requested the Indian government to consider Uganda’s request for landing rights to the national carrier to enable the direct exchange of goods and faster movement of travellers to and from both countries.

International cooperation

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs minister told his counterpart from India that the East African country is an active member of the United Nations and its agencies; Non-Aligned Movement (NAM); G77 and China; the Commonwealth and other International organisations ,noting that basing on their good relations, Uganda will always support India’s positions in these agencies and expects appropriate reciprocity.

“Uganda, like the rest of Africa support a comprehensive reform of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in particular. We believe that UNSC should be more representative and democratic and its reform should increase membership to reflect a fair geographical representation as well as changes in its working methods and the decision-making processes.”

“Uganda, as a Member of the African Union Committee of Ten countries (C-10) on UNSC Reform, supports the African position, as highlighted by the Ezulwini Consensus of 2005. Africa demands for two permanent seats on the UNSC with veto powers (if the current permanent members retain the veto), as well as two more additional seats (a total five) non-permanent seats, in order to address the historical injustices.”

Gen Jeje Odongo reiterated Uganda’s commitment to deepen the ties between the two countries in all areas.