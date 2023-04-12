Saudi Arabia, a country known for its deep-rooted culture of compassion, generosity, and unity, has once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back during the holy month of Ramadhan.

To strengthen the brotherhood between people and governments, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated foodstuffs to Ugandan Muslims to support their welfare during this auspicious month.

Through its Embassy in Kampala, Saudi Arabia has distributed shopping vouchers worth hundreds of millions to different clerics and community leaders.

In addition, each representative was given kilograms of dates, a tropical fruit that holds great significance in West Asian heritage, including Saudi Arabia.

The donation was delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Jamal Mohammed Hassan Al-Madani.

Ambassador Al-Madani expressed appreciation for the growing relationship between the two nations and promised continued support from Saudi Arabia.

He also appealed to the leaders representing different communities to ensure that the donation reaches the most deserving, emphasizing the importance of compassion and generosity during Ramadan.

The clerics who received the donation expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support to Uganda in various areas. Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Semambo, the First Deputy Mufti at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, appreciated the strong ties between Uganda and Saudi Arabia and prayed for their endurance.

Sheikh Ibrahim Ntanda, the Kibuli-based First Deputy Supreme Mufti of Uganda, acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s support in education, the Hajj pilgrimage, and economic development.

Professor Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, the Rector of the Islamic University in Uganda, also expressed his gratitude for the caring hearts of Saudis who have extended support to people worldwide.

Ramadhan, the holy month of fasting, officially began for Muslims on March 23, 2023, and is expected to end with Eid celebrations on April 21 or 22, 2023. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink, and engaging in acts of worship, self-reflection, and charity.

Giving back and helping those in need are fundamental principles of Ramadhan, and it is considered a time of increased compassion, generosity, and unity among Muslims worldwide.

