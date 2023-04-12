Laylatul Qadr (Night of Power / Night of Decree) is one of the odd nights of the last 10 days of Ramadhan.

This night is better than a thousand months and worshiping on this night is better than eighty-three years of worship.

A Muslim scholar, Ismail ibn Musa Menk alias Mufti Menk urged Muslims not to waste their time during these last ten days of Ramadhan.

“This night of decree is better than a thousand months. There is not going to be another night more powerful than this. Spend these last ten days in charity, spend it pondering, reflecting and changing something. Spend the portion of the night doing something special,” he guided.

What is Laylatul Qadr?

Laylatul Qadr is an Arabic word which means night of power / night of decree. This night is so valuable that the Quran dedicates a special Surah to it (Surah Al-Qadr).

Although the exact night on which Laylatul Qadr occurs has not been mentioned anywhere, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) has directed us to seek Laylatul Qadr during the odd nights of the last 10 days of Ramadhan.

The same is also evident from the following Hadith:

Narrated by Aishah (R.A.) that Messenger of Allah (PBUH.) said:

“Search for the night of Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadhan”

(Sahih Bukhari: 2017)

So Laylatul Qadr falls on either the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan however, it has been emphasised that it is most likely to be the 27th night of Ramadhan.

Significance Of Lailatul Qadar

There are many Quranic verses and Hadiths about the importance and significance of this blessed night.

· Quran was descended on this night

· The Holy Quran was first sent down from heaven on this night.

The same is also evident from the following verses of the Quran:

“Verily, we have sent it (this Qur’an) down on the night of Al-Qadr (Decree).”

(Surah Al-Qadr 97:1)

“Indeed, we sent it down during a blessed night.”

(Surah Dukhan 44:3)

“Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Quran, as a guide to mankind, also clear (signs) for guidance and judgment (between right and wrong).”(Surah Baqarah 2:185)

This night is better than a thousand months. This means worshipping Allah in Laylatul Qadr is better, in reward, than worshipping Him a thousand months, which is equal to 83 years and some months. All your past sins will be forgiven.

Muslim are advised to spend this night in prayer, Dua (supplication) & Dhikr (Remembrance of Allah), seeking forgiveness and asking Allah for all the blessings of this world and hereafter.