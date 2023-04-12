Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has allied the media to join the fight against HIV/AIDS by taking part in the upcoming Kabaka Birthday Run slated for Sunday, April, 16.

The run is the biggest platform for millions of Ugandans across the country to take part in a noble cause that aims to reduce public health challenges like ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, fistula, and sickle cell.

Head Brand and Communication at Airtel Uganda Ms. Noela Byuma said,

“We call upon our media partners to join in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDs by taking part in the

upcoming marathon. Our media partners have played a great role in telling the Kabaka Birthday Run story since its inception, 10 years ago,” said Noela Byuma, the head of brand and communication at Airtel Uganda.

Byuma recognized the role of Buganda Kingdom in spearheading positive social impact initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, Masaza Cup, among other activities that continue to transform the lives of many.

She encouraged Ugandans to come out in big numbers to support this noble cause of creating HIV/AIDs awareness drive by purchasing a kit for themselves and their loved ones.