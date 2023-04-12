A truck loaded with Matooke has this Wednesday morning overturned in Masaka city, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The single fatal accident involved a Kenyan truck registration number KBD 88Y/ZCB9381 at Soweto Masaka City at around 6:00am claiming a life of one person identified as Rebbeca Namanda, a resident of Nyendo.

It also injured seven others who were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that the trailer, which was loaded with matooke, was from Mbarara and was offloading from different points.

But on reaching Soweto market in Masaka City where most the vendors were supposed to offload their matooke, it failed to brake. Instead it rolled on for a distance of about 2kms into a garden, overturned, killing one person on spot.

“With the help of the Police Fire Brigade, Red cross, Police Ambulance , Mulago Referral Hospital ambulance, seven were rushed to Masaka Referral hospital and Mulago respectively for first aid treatment,” said Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson.

The body of Namanda has been conveyed at Masaka Mortuary for postmortem examination.

This is the second fatal accident to happen in Greater Masaka region in a space of five days bringing the total number of deaths to five.

Police has attributed the cause of accidents on Ugandan roads to over speeding hence cautioning drivers to drive by the set road safety guidelines.