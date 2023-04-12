The Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday afternoon denied bail to Minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu who is facing charges related to corruption over the alleged swindling of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja sub-region.

Through her lawyers led by Micheal Wamasebu John Musiime, and Jude Byamukama, Kitutu last week asked court to release her on bail citing ill health, advanced age, having a fixed place of abode within the court’s jurisdiction as well as surrendering two titles for land in Wakiso district.

The minister presented her husband, Micheal George Kitutu , Uganda’s special envoy to Africa Union , Amb. Simon Mulongo, Seth Wambede, the MP for Mbale City Northern Division and Dr Joel Wadawa, a plastic surgeon at Kiruddu Hospital.

The state rejected the grounds for bail.

Having spent the Easter weekend in Luzira, Kitutu returned to court on Wednesday with hope of release but the trial chief magistrate, Joan Aciro ruled that her sureties are not substantial.

The magistrate said two of the four sureties including Michael Kitutu and Dr. Joel Wadawa didn’t provide proof of their places of work or occupation that court would base on to prove that they have a financial muscle to execute bond in case the minister jumps bail.

“Bank statements can be presented or employment identity cards or documents to show a business is licenced. Generally, any document that shows that the business a person claims to be doing to earn a living generally generates income(can be presented).”

“It is only Wambede Seth who has presented before this court proof of employment as a current Member of Parliament for Mbale City. I must say his earnings are sufficient to be considered as a surety. He is the only surety who passes the test and the only one this court finds substantial.”

The magistrate said a mere mention of places of work and designation is not proof enough and not sufficient.

Court ruled that being a special envoy to the African Union, Amb. Simon Mulongo is not a substantial surety since his nature of work requires that he is always in and out of the country and would not be able to fulfil the duties of a surety which among others require them to be present in court where summoned.

Whereas Kitutu’s lawyers had told court that some of the sureties presented were her close friends, court threw this argument out saying there is no proof of the same.

“ Much as court finds that surety three(Seth Wambede) is substantial, this court declines to grant the applicant bail as it requires at least more than one surety. Let the applicant go back to the drawing board and find other sureties that will probably pass this test to add onto the one court has found substantial,” the trial magistrate said.

Second chance

The minister however has a second chance to be released on bail after her lawyers asked court to allow them present two more sureties that court would consider.

The trial chief magistrate adjourned the case to Friday, April, 14 to listen to the credentials of the two sureties before deciding on whether to allow the minister be released on bail.

The case

The minister is accused of offences related to loss of public property contrary to section 10(i) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009, corruption and conspiracy to defraud government contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleges that between the months of June 2022 and January 2023, at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve, Kitutu caused the government, a loss of 9000 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose for her own benefit.

She is accused together with her brother, Micheal Naboya Kitutu and Joshua Abaho, a Senior Assistant Secretary in the in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs