The Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), John Musinguzi has accused former employees of tarnishing the image of the tax body by planting negative stories in the media regarding Shs 2.9 billion fraud.

Musinguzi, who was responding to the media reports on the Shs2.9 billion which was fraudulently paid out to two ghost informers inside URA, said this fraud occurred many years ago, and the current management thoroughly investigated the matter.

He explained that appropriate action was taken, and consequently, the implicated officers were sacked.

“The allegations in the media are unfair and manipulative being fueled by some wrong elements who have been sacked and are now trying to use their influence to blackmail the institution,” he tweeted.

Musinguzi said the fight against corruption is at the heart of URA’s daily operations and is unstoppable.

‘As we serve our country, we are instituting several internal anti-corruption measures to maintain our integrity. In the last three years, 63 staff have lost their jobs and 3 have been prosecuted for corruption-related crimes,” he noted.

He said the tax body is on a mission to mobilize enough revenues for the country’s development, and adding this kind of “blackmail” will not divert them.

“I urge the public to wait for the IGG’s conclusive report on the ongoing investigations,” he said.

The report indicates that URA paid nearly Shs2.9 billion ($794,400) to two ghost informers who had helped the authority recover approximately Shs32 billion from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

However, an investigation also uncovered several syndicated actions including altering informer reference numbers and codes, concealing documents and information, and falsifying and altering documents on the part of several URA staff.

Constitutional court rules order by URA to disclose financial details is unconstitutional. Some of the implicated staff members are at the level of the commissioner.

Since the reward amount is subject to tax, Air Force 1, one of the ghost informers, took home Shs1,770,729,994, and the other ghost informer, Black Cob, received Shs1,099,574,655.

However, the payments raised allegations of fraud, collusion, and exploitation of the weaknesses in the informer management and reward process. More than 10 URA staff members were involved in facilitating the payments, according to the report.

The Commissioner General of URA commissioned an investigation into the decline in taxes collected on beer in May 2014, which led to the recovery of just under Shs18.9 billion from UBL.

URA has an informer management and reward policy that extends benefits to whistleblowers whose information leads to the recovery of any duty evasion.

One of the ground rules of the reward amount, which has since Financial Year (FY) 2022/2023 been up to 5% of the tax or duty evasion having previously been 10%, is that URA staff and their immediate relatives are ineligible for rewards.