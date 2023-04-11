Police in Budaka are investigating circumstances under which a police officer attached to Naguru Headquarters was mobbed by rowdy locals who suspected him to be a thief.

Police Constable, Wakulu Sedulaki, No 45549, a resident of Lyama Village, Lyama Sub County in Budaka District was on Saturday night killed by a mob that suspected him to be a thief.

Wakulu has been attached to the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

It is reported that Wakulu was spotted standing at the door of a store in Nampagala village, but when he saw the shop owner, one Ivan Okoboi approaching, he sprinted off.

Immaculate Alaso, the North Bukedi Police Spokesperson, said that Okoboi’s alarm attracted neighbours who pursued the Police officer, caught him and started beating him up on the allegation of being a thief.

She said that the Police from Budaka CPS were informed and had him rushed to Budaka Health Center IV for treatment but passed on Sunday morning.

“We continue to investigate every lead that we receive, as we work to secure justice for the victim and his immediate family,” she said.

She noted that the Police have intensified community policing initiatives to purposely sensitize the public about the dangers of taking the law into their hands.