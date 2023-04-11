By Michael Woira

We must all be aware that a world without citizen engagement is one in which government remains in the dark about the will of the people.

Any serious government would wish to be engaging its citizens in one way or the other for purposes of accountability since it’s always said that governments don’t account for anyone else but for the citizens.

There are always several institutions that are put in place but on many occasions, some governments forget that the local people, especially the voters who vote the leadership into power need some platforms where they can always get feedback from their leaders and also feed their leaders with their opinions.

I want to believe that citizens have a better idea, than public officials do, about the kinds of services they need in their communities. So they can help the various entities better understand their requirements and identify solutions.

The local people down there in the villages may become directly involved in the design and delivery of services and this can only happen if there is a proper channel that the citizens can channel their ideas.

Citizen engagement can also be a powerful source of ideas and inspiration for social innovations and entrepreneurship. Citizens may be better positioned to evaluate the relevance and effectiveness of services, so they can contribute to the evaluation of programs and services in their respective areas.

Hope we all remember the times of Covid19, engaging citizens was very vital during that period and it helped the government in building an understanding of the need for local action through dialogue and partnership, and timely citizen feedback which provided insights into how the crisis was affecting communities.

Citizens play a critical role in advocating and helping to make public institutions more transparent, accountable, and effective, and contributing innovative solutions to complex development challenges and this has been observed in governments that give special attention to the local people where our government falls because, through the Government Citizen Interaction Center, the citizens have participated actively in the running of their country by presenting their ideas through several channels.

Growing evidence also confirms that citizen engagement can help governments achieve improved development results by creating links between citizen engagement and improved public service delivery, public financial management, governance, social inclusion, and empowerment.

To help communicate more, Government came up with an initiative to help engage the citizens, interact with them, and get feedback that can be used to help make our country better.

The Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC) was, therefore, designed to function and operate as an open government platform where citizens can share their views about what they want, what they like and dislike, and their overall expectations from Government.

GCIC uses interactive digital tools, approaches, and strategies to better connect citizens and stakeholders to the government of Uganda.

With the availability of smartphones, it has been so easy to engage citizens through some platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and others.

That is why expanding citizen engagement through digital channels which can be accessed anytime, anywhere is vitally important.

Today’s citizens have high expectations about the way they interact with private businesses and also the public sector institutions that support them. Systematizing engagement and bringing the information to the citizen ultimately increases engagement and this is what GCIC is doing, for now, to make sure that citizens have access to all the information they need and can understand the information very well.

Ministries, agencies, and Department (MDAs) always have the information that the people want, but is it always accessible?, is it always understandable and is it always summarized?, I would say NO, but the new trend has seen the interaction center simplifying information into smaller graphical messages and videos that are translated in many languages to enable everyone pick the information.

A few weeks ago, I traveled with a team from GCIC to inspect the various government projects and also engage the people in their areas through community meetings, public rallies, and meeting with the leaders, the experience was so good that I learned a lot from the people we met and the feedback was also good in that we spoke about what government has done and they also responded giving us very good feedback about the various government initiatives.

Feedback can not only be good, all government entities should always have room for all kinds of feedback from the people because it’s through this feedback that some things can be rectified and this can help deal with issues like corruption, misuse of government funds, and at the end of it all the people can benefit from the initiatives put in place by the government.

To highlight more on the importance of citizen engagements by GCIC, the interactions have so far presented a positive role in strengthening accountability in service delivery. For instance, the government is relying on this feedback from the citizens to reduce corruption and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots.

Increasingly, citizen engagement is moving into digital environments, and in this century, things are all turning digital, and the more innovations, the easier communicating is becoming simple because people can now watch live streaming of public meetings, and submit comments about legislation.

The citizens also prefer to engage with their leaders and directors of many service agencies but it’s always hard to get them so GCIC provides a platform (BARAZA) where citizens remotely engage some of these officials through talk shows that are hosted on its platforms. This has enabled citizens to easily participate in increasing positive outcomes.

Therefore, I encourage Ugandans to continue making use of these platforms to ask questions and inquire about government services and also give as too much feedback about government services because it’s the only way the government can know what is happening on the grass root.

Michael Woira is a communication officer

Government Citizen Interaction Centre-State House