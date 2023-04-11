Last week, the spirit of giving was in full swing as Salam Charity and Salam TV joined hands with MTN Uganda to give back to the Muslim community in Uganda.

The launch took place on a bright Friday morning at Masjid Mbogo Kawempe, where food baskets were donated to the elderly and widows to help them during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We believe in fulfilling the theme of giving back to the community, and we are grateful to MTN Uganda for their partnership,” Hajji Karim Kaliisa, Salam TV General Manager.

But the generosity didn’t stop there. In the same spirit of giving, the CEO of Hill Water and Hana Water, Hajji Harunah Ssemakula, donated water through Salam Charity to help Muslims break their fast throughout Ramadhan.

He also presented a generous amount of shillings 4.5 million to purchase windows for the Masjid Mbogo, which is in its finishing stage of construction.

The community engagements continued as Salam Charity, URA, Hebra International, and Pivot Pay, among others, organized a Community Baraza in Kamuli. The event aimed at capacity building and reaching out to the community during the holy month of Ramadan. It was a collaborative effort to empower the community and promote well-being.

Meanwhile, in partnership with MTN Uganda, Salam TV and Salam Charity hosted a grand Ramadan Iftar Dinner at Serena Hotel on 4/4/23. The event was attended by dignitaries from Next Media and the Ministry of ICT, along with managers of corporate companies, members of Parliament, among others.

“Successful work requires the cooperation of all energies and efforts because a person cannot perform all roles alone,” emphasized Hajji Karim Kaliisa, highlighting the importance of coming together as a community during Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a time for us to give to charity and become closer to Allah,” echoed Imam Kasozi, emphasizing the significance of charity in Islam.

As Ramadhan progresses, Salam TV and Salam Charity continue their noble work in health, education, and capacity building, driven by the spirit of giving and unity.

The story of Salam activities during Ramadhan serves as an inspiration for everyone to come together and give back to their communities during this auspicious time. Regardless of religion or background, the act of charity can strengthen bonds, promote well-being, and make a positive impact on society.

You, too, can embrace the spirit of giving and extend a helping hand to those in need, just as Salam Charity and its partners have done through the means below.

How to contribute to Salam Charity using AIRTEL MONEY

Type 185#

Enter Marchant ID 4342989

Enter Amount, e.g., 10,000

Enter Payment Reference(Your Name)

Enter Pin: **

MTN MONEY

Dail *165*3#

Enter Merchant Code 315865

Enter Amount e.g., 10,000

Select Mobile Money (1)

Enter Pin: ***

Together, we can make a difference and spread the true essence of Ramadhan – compassion, generosity, and unity.