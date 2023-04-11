With the Ugandan contingent under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) continuing to make inroads in DRC, a church that has been closed for a year has reopened in the general areas of Bunagana, thanks to the UPDF.

St. Kitumaine Belgian Catholic Church was closed last year as fighting erupted between the Democratic Republic of Congo government Forces (FARDC) and the M23 rebels.

Located nine kilometers North West of Bunagana border post, St. Kitumaine is the only Catholic Church in Bunagana and was built in 1963 by the Belgian Catholics.

However, Sunday was quite a different day as the church reopened to believers who were prompted by the occupation of the UPDF in the general areas of Bunagana to resume normal business.

Reverend Father Jean Claud, the church Priest who presided over the reopening of the church welcomed its assemblage back to the Chapel as part of activities to mark the Easter Sunday celebrations were more than 200 followers attended.

“Church services were stopped after the outbreak of the war on , 14, March 2022 between the M23 and DRC government forces to date when the UPDF occupied Tshengerero Village for peace keeping mission in Bunagana-DRC. We are happy to be back here to praise the Lord,”Jean Claude said.

He applauded the UPDF for being Godly and for seeing the need for church activities not only to the community of Bunagana but for the entire human race.

Speaking during the service, Col Michael Walakal Hyeroba, the Uganda Contingent Commander for East Africa Regional Force assured the congregation of security .

He stressed to the congregation the role of the church as an embodiment of peace, unity and reconciliation.

Col Hyeroba also donated some assorted food items to the Church on behalf of the contingent.

Uganda is one of the countries that have deployed troops under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF).

The deployment of Ugandan troops in Eastern DRC under the EACRF followed the 20th extra ordinary summit of the East African Community heads of state held in Bujumbura-Burundi on 4, February 2023 and the East African Chief of Defence Forces meeting of February, 9, 2023 respectively.

The two meetings directed for the serial withdraw of the M23 rebels from the areas they had captured and the takeover of these areas by the Ugandan contingent of the East African Community Regional Force.