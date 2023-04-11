Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Erias Lukwago have condemned the arrest of Margaret Nattabi and her colleagues.

These students were apprehended during a press conference held at the Makerere University on Monday.

Nattabi, who is the official National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer, and independent candidate Sulaiman Namwoza were disqualified from the guild race on the allegation of holding an illegal electoral debate.

Police on Monday did not allow Nattabi and the colleagues to continue with the media conference without any clear reason and consequently arrested nine students before the end of the briefing.

The students led by these two guild presidential candidates who were disqualified by the University Electoral Commission chairperson, had opted to take legal action against the commission and the Police officer who ordered their arrest.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader, who recently pleaded for the reinstatement of Nattabi in the guild race, condemned the arrest, insisting that their candidate was unlawful disqualification from the race.

“She was arrested before she could even finish the briefing, gun-toting policemen raided and indecently manhandled her. Her fellow students with whom she was addressing the presser were not spared either! All of them are now detained at Wandegeya Police Station. We strongly condemn this shameless abuse of power,” said Kyagulanyi.

“But how can this become so normal in our country? Each day, we are treated to these criminal actions by thugs in uniform. Ordinarily, these are the kinds of incidents that jolt citizens into action,” he said.

Lukwago who is the Kampala Lord Mayor said that the decision that was taken by the administration of the university to disqualify Nattabi from the students’ guild presidential race was not only unfair but also an affront to the sacred concept of academic freedom.

“Students have constitutional rights to speech. This is an initiative of Mr. Museveni to make sure that he frustrates the university and all political parties. We shall not accept this. I would like to inform the regime that what they are doing even Amin did but all failed,” he said.

Nattabi said she didn’t know why she was arrested, adding that she will file a case for her brutal arrest.

“There are a lot of things that we are going to do. Legally I am supposed to get back to the ballot because the EC chairperson has no powers of disqualifying a candidate,” she said.

Recently, the chairperson of the university electoral commission, Levi Tshilumba, said the duo were disqualified for organising the ‘political’ debate at Mitchell Hall.

Tshilumba explained that the duo’s action contravened the university guild election statute which stipulates that student elections at the university are virtual, unless otherwise determined by the university council, and that pair was disqualified for going against the students’ regulations.

In 2022, the university council banned all physical election activities including campaigns and voting but said they were to be held online.

The decision followed a scuffle between supporters of NUP and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during which a student from Uganda Christian University died in a stabbing incident.

To stop such violent incidents from reoccurring, the university had decided to ban physical electoral activities from the university premises.