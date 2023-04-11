Security has started a hunt for 16 family members who mysteriously went missing from their homes in Kampala and are suspected to have joined the Allied Democratic Forces terrorist outfit in eastern DRC.

According to the joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the five families lived in Kkonge, Lukuli in Makindye division.

“We are tracking down the five families that disappeared with children to join the ADF . The 16 families members disappeared after abandoning their butchers, retail shops and boda boda businesses. By the time they abandoned their businesses, they had sold all their belongings,” Enanga said.

“After disappearing, they sent an audio message indicating they were going to join the best Muslim group in the world. They said they had decided to join the best muslim community and that there are no good Muslim people in the world than the ones they are joining.”

The police spokesperson said the missing families members include Abdul Rahman Sseruwenda, 35 together with his two wives and children, Abdul Rashid Ssemaganda together with wife and children, Ashraf Lusiba together with his wife and children, Ibrahim Kintu with his wife and children a well as Hussein Waliggo.

Enanga says security is tracking the 16 family members to have them arrested.

“We are looking for them and any other perpetrators involved in mobilization of Ugandans into joining ADF ranks. We have been monitoring a number of spaces, including schools, homes and places of worship and this was one of them. We continue to ask the public to desist from joining these hostile elements .”

According to Enanga, security has been carrying out several operations targeting ADF sleeper cells in the country, noting that these will continue.

ADF menace

The ADF was formed out of remnants of the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU) and Jamilu Mukulu was the group’s founding leader until a few years ago when he was captured by the Tanzanian forces and repatriated back to Uganda where he is currently facing charges related to terrorism.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the ADF which was designated as a terrorist group by the US government, has used the name Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen (City of Monotheism and Holy Warriors—MTM) to refer to emphasize its links to the Islamic State.

In 2019, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an ADF attack and first referenced a “Central Africa Province.”

The Islamic State group has in the past claimed that ADF is its Central African offshoot.

The terrorist group has been blamed for several attacks in Uganda, including the twin blasts in Kampala in November 2021 that targeted the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue killing a number of people including Police officers.

The ADF was also blamed for the recent attacks on police stations where police officers were killed and guns taken.

However, a crackdown by the Crime Intelligence directorate of Police has since busted the group, guns stolen recovered and several suspects arrested.

The Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad are continuing with operations specifically targeting ADF sleeper cells in the country.