13-time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC on Sunday hosted their first ever night game at the MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo.

Whereas the Kasasiro boys were held to a one all draw by UPDF, thanks to a Douglas Oyirwoth late equalizer, the highlight of the game was the use of floodlight for the very first time in a competitive game at Lugogo.

After entering a deal with electronic company, CHINT electric as their new shirt sponsor, KCCA FC announced it would start hosting night games.

On Easter Sunday, as dusk approached, the floodlights were switched on.

According to the plan, poles are placed at four corners of the pitch and with each pole harbouring 12 bulb units but during the game on Sunday, each pole had seven large bulb units and the balance of five bulbs on each pole was missing.

However, other sections of the stadium had lights erected on long poles to increase on the illumination on the green surface at Lugogo.

KCCA FC CEO, Anisha Muhoozi was optimistic the experience of night football will keep on improving for the fans and players.

“We are happy that we have been able to host our first game under floodlights at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and it ended without any glitches. We have worked on most of the technicalities the UPL and FUFA asked us to do before commence night football,”Muhoozi said.

She explained that management at Lugogo worked on increasing lighting in areas that seemed dark during trials matches and also beefed up security in and around the stadium.

“We lit up the outside of the stadium and that is why fans have had smooth movement as they left the stadium after the game.”

“ We have noted a few things from this game that we hope to implement even better in our upcoming night games. We urge all stakeholders to support this initiative of clubs playing night football as it will help increase fanbase and give fans an opportunity to watch these games since they take place after the day’s hustle.”

According to the updated fixture for the second round of the Uganda Premier League, KCCA FC will host Onduparaka FC on May, 2 at Lugogo under floodlights.

The club is however hoping that FUFA and the league organisers can change most of their fixtures scheduled for day to be played at dusk and on floodlights.

Kitende based Vipers SC is the only other club hosting games on floodlights.