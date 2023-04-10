The Ugandan Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has announced that the ministry of health is in the final stages of working on the country’s health insurance bill that is soon to be presented in the cabinet and then parliament.

The new health insurance bill is aimed at improving access to health services for all Ugandans. According to the minister, the bill will provide affordable and quality health services to the citizens of Uganda, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The bill will also create a regulatory framework for health insurance providers in the country. The new regulatory framework will ensure that insurance providers meet certain standards and provide quality services to their clients.

The minister further stated that the bill has been in the works for a long time, and its completion is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to improve the health sector.

The bill will help to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for health services and increase the number of people with health insurance coverage.

In conclusion, the new health insurance bill is a significant step towards improving the country’s health sector. It is expected to provide affordable and quality health services to all Ugandans.