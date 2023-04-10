The world has been talking of the power of innovation particularly technology innovation for some years. Many scientific and innovation fora have been held over time in many world capitals. The visionary innovators and technology enthusiasts have demonstrated that there is no frontier beyond human imagination and reach.

The world has moved from manual work force to robot technology in industrial manufacturing and in service delivery such as robot aided restaurants.

Technology innovation continues to spur tourism and cultural art to move from physical tourism trips to tourism via virtual reality (VR).

Various aspects of training such as for space astronauts and aeroplane pilots are now being conducted by simulations using VR technology.

Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary wave of technological human endevour that has taken the world to a very new frontier that no one had ever dreamed of or anticipated. Facial recognition technologies and the application of advanced algorimths has enabled innovators of science to decode human brain to be utilized in creating replicas of human beings.

Human robots have been manufactured that do execute human brain operations almost more perfectly than a real human being. These are called Humanoids and by now we have all heard of Sophia, the lady humanoid robot that has featured in several scientific and innovation reviews. Sophia has amazed everyone in every aspect of technology and innovation.

We shouldn’t forget the glamour of billionaire Bill Gates’s house in Washington State on the western coast of America brought to the field of innovations. The billionaire exhibited the pushing of the innovation envelope with the various fascinating ways how technology is used to turn a house into a fully electronically automated house.

As if that isn’t enough pushing of the technological frontier, scientists and innovators have shown that agriculture isn’t beyond their reach.

We have seen how in Singapore, technology has been leveraged to create agricultural green gardens on top of high rising buildings. These are now called biophilic skyscrapers and are spread all over the CBD of Singapore.

These are very innovative ways of not only mitigating climate change but also utilising any available space to grow and produce food for the ever increasing population of today and tomorrow.

Talking of the challenge of producing food amidst the challenges and risks of climate change, innovators have continued once again to push the frontier very hard.

In Singapore and in certain restaurants, currently a dinner (restaurant goer) is able to choose the type of labaratory “cultivated beef” in terms of fat and muscle content desired from simply the push of the menu screen button. Images of the dinner’s beef choice will be displayed and with a confirmation, it takes only seven minutes for the beef steak to be digitally printed and ready for a sumptuous enjoyment at the restaurant table.

No one knows yet what the next breakthrough will be, but we can only predict that it will be astoundingly revolutionising and the wheel of innovation continues to turn. What is certain is that, it won’t wait for all the sundry to wake up and catch up.

The future will belong to those that can adapt and embrace the technological innovations and the revolution that is sweeping the globe.

Those who will chose to continue being comfortable by-standers, will for sure find themselves swallowed and made completely irrelevant in all global human endeavours which include commerce, security, health, education and all other aspects of human life as global citizens.