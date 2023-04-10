Isaac Byaruhanga, a Makerere University student has been hospitalised after attempting suicide by consuming poison.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday after the fourth year student learned he had been suspended from the university for allegedly participating in unauthorised political debate dubbed ‘Kimeza’ at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

Last week, the university administration said the Kimeza resulted into a scuffle during which a Makerere student, Robert Sserunjogi was badly beaten and injured.

In a suspension letter dated April 6, Makerere vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said Byaruhanga had been suspended for ‘spearheading’ the scuffle.

Upon learning his fate, Byaruhanga is said to have consumed poison on Friday, with an aim of taking his own life, but was later rushed to hospital.

The student who is currently receiving treatment, however, denies taking part in the scuffle and says he had been devastated by the news of his suspension.

“Right now it is disturbing my mental health, I don’t feel fine right now, am not concentrating because I have so many issues that have been running in my life and when I have added up this one, I feel it is too much for me,” Byaruhanga was quoted by a local website.

Last week, the Kimeza resulted into the disqualification of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Margaret Nattabi and independent’s Sulaiman Namwoza from the 89th Makerere guild election.

In a statement dated April 6, the chairperson of the university electoral commission, Levi Tshilumba, said the two were disqualified for organising the ‘political’ debate at Mitchell Hall.

“Both Margaret Nattabi and Sulaiman Namwoza acknoledged that they participated in the Kimeza on the night of April 5, 2023 from 8:00PM to 9:00PM at Mitchell Hall,” Tshilumba stated.

Tshilumba noted that the duo’s action contravened the university guild election statue which stipulates that student elections at the university are virtual, unless otherwise determined by the university council, and that pair was disqualified for going against the students regulations.

“This is to inform the Makerere University students body that guild president aspirants Margaret Nattabi and Sulaiman Namwoza have been disqualified from the 89th guild presidential race.” Tshilumba said in a statement.

It should be noted that the university council, last year declared that all election activities including campaigns and voting were to be held virtually henceforth.

The decision followed a scuffle between supporters of NUP and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during which a student from Uganda Christian University died in a stabbing incident.

To stop such violent incidents from reoccurring, the university had decided to ban physical electoral activities from the university premises.