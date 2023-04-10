If you ask me, some of my best memories from childhood are Easter celebrations. I know that these days, with the economy and inclusion of western traditions like the Easter Egg hunt that has nothing to do with the Resurrection of Christ, it becomes confusing to make the day enjoyable in a way that you understand.

Whatever you had as a kid, you probably want to create equally wonderful memories for you and your own family. That is why I am creating a list of the wonderful things you can do to make this day enjoyable.

For one, Easter can not be celebrated without going to church first to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. If you have a line up of activities for the day going to church first thing in the morning is what you must to start the day in tune with the sacrifice of Christ in His death and the hope we have in His resurrection.

When that is done, you can then embark on the day’s fun activities, I am sure that if inviting extended family for a fun day was part of the plan, you are expecting a few guests at home, celebrations are better than with a few more loved ones involved.

Add Barbecue to the Easter menu

As opposed to the usual rice, matooke, fried irish, beef stew and chicken menu, one good way to go about food is to have a barbeque set up in the compound. And the fun part is that you don’t have to do it yourself, there are a couple of great street roasters who come at a reasonable cost. All you have to do is agree on the what you want grilled and how much you can pay.

Have some fun Easter Games for the adults and little ones

This will take away from the day just being about food, fun games can be googled and you can try out what is suits you and your guests and be sure to reward the winners of the games. Everybody loves a gift big or small.

Capture the day

Fun family photos should be taken to keep the memories alive. Have a professional photographer take the pictures of the activities you are involved in and probably wear some matching outfits the good old fashioned way. You will thank me when you are looking back at the pictures years from now.