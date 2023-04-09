The joint security forces have made a breakthrough in criminal cells by raiding a kraal in a cordon and search operation on the dawn of Saturday in which they 31 guns in Moroto district.

“In this particular kraal, Lokeriaut has been a target and we have recovered 31 guns, 751 live rounds of ammunition and 25 suspects acknowledged illegal ownership of guns,” said Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe the UPDF third Division Commander.

Brig Balikudembe who also oversaw the on-the-spot, targeted and intelligence-led cordon and search operation noted that some criminal elements would spring from Lokeriaut hideouts to disturb peace in Moroto Municipality and other urban centers using the recovered guns.

According to the UPDF third division commander, out of the suspects arrested in the operation, majority are Turkana from neighbouring Kenya who form alliances with their kinship, the Matheniko in Karamoja Sub region.

He urged the Kenyan authorities to coordinate closely with the UPDF especially along the borderlines in the ongoing disarmament operation in order to pacify the pastoralists communities.

“We have an agreement with KDF to deploy and ensure borderline security as part of the big spectrum of disarmament operations,” Brig Balikudembe added.

Other operation recoveries included, 32 magazines, 19 bows and arrows and 3 security uniform parts.

According to Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, deputy Division Commander, the success of this single operation in Usalama Kwa Wote is attributed to proper adherence to Standard Operations Procedure(SOPs) for cordon and search, timely intelligence, close coordination and combat readiness of joint security forces in the theater.