Suhur (pre-dawn meal) commonly known as “Daaku” is a significant element for Muslims during Ramadhan.

It is the last meal before the sun rises and the day of fasting begins. This meal is very important as fasters need to make sure they eat to ensure that they have sustained energy for the day ahead, especially for those who are working during Ramadhan.

Muslims are advised to make sure they wake up for Suhur to prevent them from feeling weak or dehydrated during the day.

Anas (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said, “Eat Suhur (predawn meal). Surely, there is a blessing in Suhur.”

Usually, the meal should contain all the nutrients needed by the body including proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals with easily digestible foods so that it doesn’t cause any stomach discomfort.

Suhur is eaten early in the morning, before the break of dawn. In other words, it is eaten before Fajr time (Morning prayers).

The time of Suhur varies depending on the time of year in which Ramadhan takes place, and also varies within the month itself, as the day length changes.

What are the benefits of suhoor in Ramadhan?

A Muslim scholar, Sheikh Sulait Kasujja said Suhur is very important because it helps a Muslim to get strength. It is also the body’s primary source of energy during a Ramadhan day, especially if the meal is rich in slowly absorbed carbohydrates.

He told the Nile Post that Suhur makes fasting easier and tolerable, adding that it also helps prevent nausea and headaches during the fasting hours.

What happens if you miss a pre-dawn meal?

Sheikh Kasujja said if a Muslim does not eat Suhur or does not wake up, this should not be counted as a reason for him or her not to fast.

“So, you have to continue your fast. It is not a mandatory part of fasting: Eating before dawn is the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad. We eat daaku for Allah to make it easy for us to fast the whole day,” he said.