As Christians thronged churches in various parts of the country to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, the clergy and other leaders used the opportunity to preach against greed and corruption that have continued to eat up the country.

The preachers specifically mentioned the Karamoja iron sheet scandal that they said caused an embarrassment to the country as seen by the outside world.

“We are embarrassed by this saga. I was so much embarrassed as a Catholic when I moved away to some place to do the work of the Church and my host felt sorry for me over the scandal. We are so much embarrassed as a country. Those who stole the iron sheets did bad to us,” Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said at Lubaga Cathedral.

On Thursday, the Minister for Karamoja, Mary Goretti Kitutu was remanded to Luzira prison together with her brother, Micheal Naboya Kitutu over the scandal in which over 14500 iron sheets meant for the poor in Karamoja were swindled.

Several other high-ranking government officials including the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, other ministers and other officials are being investigated over their involvement in the saga.

Speaking on Sunday, Archbishop Ssemogerere described greed and corruption as a cancer that has infested the country in all its parts and departments.

“This cancer eats us as we watch. Many (involved in corruption) come to Church and pray to God but after getting out, they sin. The biggest problem is finger pointing. Everyone points fingers at the other instead of blaming oneself.”

He however noted that it is high time Ugandans turned to God but also walk in His ways of righteousness.

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga didn’t mince words stinging those involved in the Karamoja iron sheets saga whom he said are stifling the development of the country.

“We have heard and seen many corruption scandals but I don’t remember one involving so many people as the Karamoja iron sheets saga. This is on another level,” Mayiga said as Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo and his Kampala counterpart, Kabuye Kyofatogabye who were seated on the front pews watched and shook their heads in disbelief.

Meanwhile, in the background, other members of the congregation cheered on the Buganda premier.

Mayiga, too noted that the scandal caused untold embarrassment to the country and its aspirations to move into the middle-income status.

“We have an aim to move Uganda into a middle- income status but this can’t be achieved if government ministries and departments have such scandals. “

The Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo said government is doing everything possible to fight corruption.

“Government is determined to fight corruption and greed in the country but this war needs collective effort from everyone. We all must speak the same language. If you are appointed in a certain position, don’t involve yourself in swindling items given to you to distribute to the public,”Muyingo urged.