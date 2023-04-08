Primary Seven pupils of a government aided school in Pallisa district have been studying under trees for two years now. Pupils of Kachango Primary School have been studying under these conditions since a powerful storm blew away the roof of their classroom block in 2020.

The revelation was made by the school’s headteacher Emmanuel Oduc. He said that although the school received 60 iron sheets from the Ministry of Education to repair the roof, they still need six million shillings to complete the task. Oduc says the six million shillings is needed to purchase other materials and pay for labour to reroof the school block.

He lists the necessities for completing the task as money needed to, “buy the timber, nails, labor, cement, and some bricks to make the finishing and to put up the linto.”

In the meantime, as the school waits for the six million shillings, the iron sheets remain unutilised while the pupils study under mango trees.

Emmanuel Oduc says that the school tried to encourage parents to contribute to the rehabilitation of the school in vain. He explains that, “The parents agreed each child to contribute each child to contribute Shs 3,000 per term, as we talk nothing has been realised.”

Stephen Bugoye says the current state of the block makes holding consistent classes very difficult. “When rain comes it disturbs us we o interrupt other classes because we have to leave the mango tree and take shelter in other classes, then also when wind is blowing,” he says.

The teachers also have nowhere to display instructional materials such as charts.

Kachango primary school is a government aided school with a population of 1720 pupils.