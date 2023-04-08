Islam calls for the upholding of the ties of kinship because of the great effect that this has on achieving social cohesion and perpetuating cooperation and love among the Muslims.

The importance of kinship and keeping the ties of kinship is obvious from the teachings of Quran and Hadith. It is very important to maintain the ties of kinship in Islam. Allah does not like those who sever the ties of kinship.

In the Quran Allah says: “… and fear Allah through Whom you demand your mutual (rights), and (do not cut the relations of) the wombs (kinship)…” (Quran, 4:1). This verse shows that maintaining ties of kinship is obligatory.

The acting Deputy Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheikh Salim Bbosa said keeping family ties is very key in fighting poverty and making one become rich.

“Let’s be among those who can keep family ties. All religious matters, let’s do them as a family. This is a common culture in Arab countries. Most of the developments, they do them as a family. If you work together as a family, it will create unity. What causes poverty in families is breaking ties,” he said.

Bbosa said the issue of keeping family ties is very important in ensuring development and fighting poverty.

“Especially during this month of Ramadhan, let’s work together because we want Allah to forgive us. I ask everyone if you know you don’t have a good relationship with a family member, give a lot of charity so that Allah can bring you together,” he advised.

It is obligatory on every Muslim to visit his or her relatives personally rather than through telephone or other modern means of communication, especially if they are in the same country or in the neighbourhood.

But if they live far away, then one should strive to the best of his ability to keep in touch with them and utilise every means that is available to keep in touch. A person should be committed to that in order to receive the reward from Allah Almighty for keeping the ties of kinship.