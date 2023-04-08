National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi has pleaded for the reinstatement of its candidate Margaret Nattabi in the Makerere university guild race.

Nattabi and independent candidate Sulaiman Namwoza were disqualified from the race after they are accused of holding an illegal electoral debate in Mitchell Hall on Wednesday night. The debate is said to have become violent.

A student from the college of Natural Sciences, Robert Sserunjogi, is said to have been beaten into coma by unknown students at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday night before he was admitted at the university hospital.

The university vice chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe suspended Isaac Byaruhanga, a student of Medicine and Surgery and his colleague Arnold Muganga, a student of Arts, Drama and Music as well as Xavier Dhubanji, the custodian of Mitchell Hall.

In the April 6 letter, Prof Nawangwe accused the two students of being behind the April 5 chaotic guild presidential debate which is allegedly contrary to the university rules and regulations.

The two candidates were disqualified by the Makerere University Electoral Commission.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, asked the university leadership to allow NUP candidate to participate in the guild elections.

“If they have any shame, Makerere’s administration should reconsider the decision as it sets a terrible precedent. Comrade Nattabi and other similarly affected candidates should be left to participate in the guild race without being persecuted for their political affiliations,” he said.

He explained that the decision that was taken by the administration of the university to disqualify Nattabi from the students’ guild presidential race was draconian.

“It is an affront to the sacred concept of academic freedom, and the twin constitutional rights to speech and association that every academic institution has a duty to guard with its very existence,” he said.

At its bare minimum, Kyagulanyi said academic freedom requires that students should be able to express themselves freely without fear of repression.

“Only then can institutions of higher learning achieve their purpose as guardians of reason and inquiry. It reinforces the protection that our Constitution guarantees for any citizen to freely express their opinions and associate with any lawful group of their choice,” he said.

Throughout history, Kyagulanyi said those freedoms have been a constant sword against tyranny, injustice and oppression.

“To them, Uganda owes its independence, and so does Makerere its existence. It’s a shame that the University’s myopic leaders are now sacrificing at the altar of political expediency the very freedoms that secured them their current jobs in the first place,” he said.

Last year, Makerere University Council banned physical guild elections at the institution following the death of a student in a scuffle during campaigns for guild elections.

The elections were suspended after the death of Micheal Betungura Bewatte, who was a law student at Uganda Christian University, Kampala campus. Betungura had joined his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) counterparts at Makerere to rally support for his old-time friend Tukamushaba who was the party’s flag bearer.

The University Council subsequently banned all future physical guild elections at the University and ruled that going forward, student leaders would be voted virtually.