The Heathens Fanzone, a subscription-based membership club of Heathens Rugby Club fans, has gone above and beyond to show their support for their beloved team. In partnership with Gaucho Grill, they organized a special team bonding event for the Heathens RFC players and technical management team.

The event took place on Friday, April 7, 2023, and was an opportunity to congratulate the team on their recent achievements and motivate them ahead of the critical final games of the ongoing season.

The Heathens have had a fantastic season so far, having risen to the top of the table for the first time this season following a 19-12 victory over the KOBs. The Heathens also won the 2021/22 unbeaten NSRPL Championship and Silver in the National 7s, as well as clinching the 2022/23 season-opening Uganda Cup. With their table-topping performance this season, the team is determined to finish the season strong and claim the championship.

The Heathens Fanzone’s Executive Committee Vice Chairman, Edward Kiwanuka, explained the motivation behind the event, “We thought we would do something special for the team to celebrate our wins over last season, our recent critical win over the KOBs and to help the team prepare for the remaining games of the season. Our partnership with Gaucho Grill provided the perfect setting for an intimate team bonding session where the players could relax, bond, and enjoy a delicious meal, and we are grateful for them.”

The event was attended by the majority of the Heathens Rugby Football Club team and technical management, as well as Kyadondo Rugby Club Vice Chairman, Emma Baine, who expressed his satisfaction with the initiative. The team received words of encouragement and motivation from their head coach, Mohamed Athio, who praised their recent performance and reminded them of the importance of team spirit and unity.

Prop. Peter Bisaso spoke on behalf of the players present, “Thank you so much to the fans and the management of Gaucho Grill for putting this together. We are grateful for such a priceless gesture, and we promise you even more of our best to close out the season.”

Heathens Rugby Football Club fan, Desire Derekford Mugumisa, expressed his admiration for the team’s efforts and pledged continued support until the end of the season.

The team bonding event was a huge success and demonstrated the importance of team bonding and unity in sports.