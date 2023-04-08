New sex feels good. New sex is exciting. New sex is the reason why Jesus died for our sins. If sex was a sin it wouldn’t be as sweet as it is. And I mean the right way of sex.

Lent meant that some people got off side sex and focused on being holy. And then came Ramadan which is still ongoing. There has been a dry spell in the sex department but He is risen!

He is risen so that you can be saved. Be saved from starvation. If your person has moved on, find some new sex. Whatever it is, find you some sex.

Here is why you need to change oil. Nothing beats new sex in rejuvenating your spirit. New sex comes with sparks. Even if it is the same person, it will feel like new sex after so many days apart. Make it count.

The Church knew that we needed a longer holiday to get some into our system. Some new sex. We take a break from the usual hectic days and get laid so that by the time we hit the streets again, we hustle with a certain glow.

Make this long holiday count by not counting the rounds but by letting everything else go and focusing on good sex. The complaints should stop for a minute and give way to good legit sex.

Forgive and forget all that happened in the past. Let sex bond you back together. Let it be the glue that binds the pieces. A couple whose sex life glitters has a lot to work with.

Forgive the past sex styles that didn’t impress you or that got boring and let them try again. Show them what you want and how you want it. Sex gets better with conversation. Talk about these things.

Forget the FBI rubbish. People love exploring. Maybe you are the first person they want to try out with.

Questions like “Where did you learn this from? Who have you been doing this with?” are the reasons God sent his only son on earth. To cleanse that rubbish out of your system so that you can get good sex in.

Get in line and offer the very best of sex this Easter season. It could be the only gift you need in your Easter egg.

Till next time, happy Easter Holidays.