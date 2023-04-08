Easter is a time of celebration and joy for many Ugandans, who often take advantage of the long weekend to travel and visit their loved ones. However, with the rainy season in full swing, driving on Ugandan roads can be a risky and stressful experience. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure that your car is well-prepared for the wet and slippery conditions.

According to the Uganda Police Force, road accidents are one of the leading causes of death and injury in the country. In 2019, there were 12,858 road accidents reported, resulting in 3,663 deaths and 10,424 injuries. The majority of these accidents were caused by human error, such as speeding, reckless driving, drunk driving, and poor vehicle maintenance.

Jacob Muddu, the Country Manager at Autocheck Uganda says while some of these factors are beyond your control, you can reduce the risk of getting into an accident by making sure that your car is in good shape and ready for the challenges of driving in the rain. Here are some essential checks to perform before embarking on your Easter weekend drive.

Tires: Your tires are the only part of your car that touches the road, so they need to be in optimal condition to provide traction and stability. Check the depth of your tires and ensure that they have a minimum of 1.6 millimeters of tread depth to prevent hydroplaning on wet roads. Hydroplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between your tires and the road surface, causing you to lose control of your vehicle. Check the tire pressure regularly and consider switching to all-weather or rain tires for better performance.

Brakes: Your brakes are vital for safe driving in any condition, but especially in the rain. Wet roads can increase your braking distance and reduce your stopping power. Ensure that your brakes are working correctly and have enough brake pad material to provide adequate friction. If you hear any squeaking or grinding noises when braking, or if your brake pedal feels spongy or hard to press, have your brakes checked by a professional mechanic as soon as possible.

Windshield wipers: Your windshield wipers are essential for maintaining visibility in heavy rain. Check that your windshield wipers are in good condition and replace them if necessary. Worn or damaged wipers can leave streaks or smears on your windshield, impairing your vision and increasing the risk of collisions. Ensure that the washer fluid reservoir is always full to keep your windshield clean and clear.

Lights: Reduced visibility is common during heavy rain, so ensure that all exterior lights are working correctly. Clean any dirt or grime from the lenses for better illumination. Use your headlights whenever it’s raining or foggy, even during the day, to make yourself more visible to other drivers. Avoid using high beams as they can blind oncoming traffic and reflect off the wet road surface.

Battery: The rainy season can be hard on your car’s battery, as it can drain its power and cause corrosion. Have your battery tested by a professional mechanic to ensure it has enough charge to start your vehicle. If your battery is more than three years old or shows signs of wear and tear, consider replacing it with a new one.

Fluids: Check all fluids, including engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, and power steering fluid, and top up or replace them as necessary. Low or dirty fluids can affect your car’s performance and cause damage to vital components. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for fluid changes and maintenance intervals.

Suspension and steering: Have your car’s suspension and steering systems checked by a professional mechanic to ensure they’re functioning correctly and are not causing any safety issues. Your suspension system helps absorb shocks from bumps and potholes on the road, while your steering system helps you maneuver your vehicle smoothly and accurately. Any problems with these systems can affect your handling and stability on wet roads.

Emergency kit: Keep an emergency kit in your car, including a flashlight, first aid kit, jumper cables, tire gauge, and spare tire. Also, keep a phone charger and some extra snacks and water in case you’re stranded for a while. You never know when you might encounter a breakdown or an accident on the road, so it’s better to be prepared than sorry.

According to Jacob Muddu, by following these simple tips, you can ensure that your car is ready for the wet Ugandan roads this Easter. Not only will this make your drive safer and more comfortable, but it will also save you money and time on repairs and maintenance in the long run. Remember to drive carefully and responsibly at all times, and enjoy your Easter holiday with peace of mind.