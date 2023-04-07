The Inspector General of Police, John Martin Okoth Ochola has made changes in the top leadership in the force’s ICT directorate by returning Senior Commissioner of Police Felix Baryamwisaki as the acting director.

Baryamwisaki has been in construction, estates and land management.

The latest changes have seen Senior Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Ssewanyana who has been the acting director for ICT has been sent to the Human Resource Management headquarters at Naguru pending redeployment.

The reshuffle has also seen Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kibuuka Ssozi Samson appointed the acting deputy director for Construction, Estates and Land Management, a position previously held by SCP Baryamwisaki.

About Baryamwisaki

The new Police ICT director bounces back after almost two years since he removal from the directorate and sent to Construction, Estates and Land Management of the force.

The development came as the then deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen Paul Lokech(RIP) overhauled the commanders in the directorate of Information Communication and Technology-ICT in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba Wamala by unknown assailants in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb.

The late Lokech blamed the teams at CCTV monitoring centres for a slow response and that 999 patrol teams were not alerted in time to help either thwart the attack or pursue the attackers.

He said had there been swiftness, the attackers would have been cornered since they spent more than 30 minutes on the scene.

“The assailants spent about 55 minutes in the Kisaasi-Kulambiro- Bukoto area, after the attack. A more thorough situational awareness could have prevented the attack and or countered the attackers. It was a wake-up call and as security, we took an effort to diagnose the failures in the prevention of the attack, by the hostile actors,” Gen Lokech said.

It is however not clear why SCP Ssewanyana has been dropped as the ICT director in the police force.