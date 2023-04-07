Police in Kampala have seized a number of items believed to be demonstration materials belonging to the opposition party NUP for planned nationwide protests.

According to police, the NUP party was planning large-scale protests next month, but this operation has frustrated them.

“Security Agencies have picked intelligence information that there are political activists using National Unity Platform under Kunga Uganda that are planning a civil action on May 08, 2023 throughout the country. They have gone ahead to print t-shirts and placards that they intend to use that day,” said Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

Among the exhibits impounded, Onyango said that included 400 white T-shirts bearing insightful writings such as “Uganda Economic Protest, Kisoboka, Raise Up, tunahitagi uhuru, together we can, kenagum.”

He added that police have determined that the purpose of the upcoming demonstration is to force the government to reduce prices on essential commodities, and that everyone is encouraged to participate regardless of political or religious affiliation because it affects everyone, warning that their intention is to disrupt the country’s current peace.

The group has reportedly been mobilizing people in the areas of Western Uganda, Mid-Western, Central and in Kampala.

Meanwhile one suspect identified as Isaac Kiwanuka who was found in possession of the T-shirts from printery has been arrested and charged of Inciting Violence and members of the public have been warned not to participate in any illegal activities.