Makerere University Electoral Commission has disqualified the National Unity Platform (NUP) official flag bearer Margaret Nattabi for organising a physical activity that led to the beating of a university student during the exercise.

The commission also disqualified Sulaiman Namwoza, an independent candidate but NUP leaning from the race.

In a letter dated April 6, 2023 written to all students, Levi Tshilumba, the chairperson 89th Electoral Commission said,”This is to inform the Makerere University students’ body that Guild President aspirants Nattabi Margaret (Complex hall) and Namwoza Sulaiman (Michael Hall) have been disqualified from the 89th Guild Presidential race”

Tshilumba explained that these two aspirants were disqualified from the race because they held a “kimeza,” a physical campaign at Mitchell Hall on the night of April 5 2023, an exercise which was banned from the university.

This activity according to the commission led to a scuffle where a student identified as Robert Sserunjogi was beaten and suffered severe injuries.

“Both Nattabi Margaret and Namwona Sulaiman acknowledged that they participated in the “kimeza” of the night of April 5, 2023 from 08:00pm to 09:00 pm at Mitchell Hal. The participation of Nattabi Margaret and Namwoza Sulaiman in this event is contrary to the Makerere University Students Guild Statute 2022l,” said Tshilumba.

Section 10 (b) of the statute stipulates that student elections at the university shall be virtual unless otherwise determined by the university council. Tshilumba said this move was also contradictory to the Makerere University Students Guild Constitution 2022.

“Article 67 1) b) which stipulates that Elections at the University shall be virtual unless otherwise dictated by the University Council,” Tshilumba said in a letter that was copied to Vice Chancellor, Dean of Students, Chief Security Officer and the two aspirants

In 2022, Makerere University Council banned physical guild elections at the institution following the death of a student in a scuffle during campaigns for guild elections.

The elections were suspended in July after the death of Micheal Betungura Bewatte, who was a law student at Uganda Christian University, Kampala campus. Betungura had joined his FDC counterparts at Makerere to rally support for his old-time friend Tukamushaba who was the party’s flag bearer.

The University Council subsequently banned all future physical guild elections at the University and ruled that going forward, student leaders would be voted virtually. This was decided even before the committee started probing Betungura’s death.