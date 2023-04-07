Nine family members including two children were on Friday afternoon killed in an accident involving a Toyota Alphard vehicle and a fuel truck.

According to ASP Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, the accident occurred at around 4pm at Kyoja Trading Centre along the Masaka-Mbarara highway on spot involving a Toyota Alphard registration number UBL 314C that was traveling from Kampala side heading to Mbarara and motor vehicle reg no SSD 327S/SSD 137Q that was from Mbarara/Kinoni town.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the alphard driver was at high speed and was keeping right, where he crashed head on with the fuel tanker killing nine people on spot who were passengers in the Alphard,” Nampiima said.

She said the deceased included two children and seven adults all family members who were travelling in the Alphard whereas the driver of the fuel truck and the turn man sustained injuries and were rushed for treatment in Masaka referral hospital.

“More inquiries into the incident are underway and more details will be availed in due course but we want to take this opportunity to warn all motorists traveling to upcountry for Easter celebrations to drive carefully, avoid speeding, phone driving, drink driving and all other road indiscipline that result into accidents,”Nampiima said.