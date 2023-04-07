Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which armed assailants have attacked a beer delivery truck and shot dead the driver before fleeing with shs23 million .

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the incident happened along the Mukono-Kayunga road when a truck delivering Bell beer was attacked by armed men.

“It is alleged that motor vehicle registration number UBL 555W Tata lory was from distributing Bell products from Kalagi and sorrounding areas but on reaching Kusatu along Mukono Kayunga road, it was intercepted by two unknown armed men who fired at the vehicle injuring the driver one Bazzale Azadi and robbed money worth Shs 23 million,” Onyango said.

According to police, the vehicle lost control and ended up in a trench before the injured driver was rushed to St.Joseph Medical Centre in Mukono that later referred him to Mualgo and died on the way.

Onyango said the scene was visited by detectives led by the DPC and recorded statements from witnesses .

“The sales executive and three loaders who were on the vehicle were arrested to aid in investigations whereas the lorry was towed to police. One cartridge was recovered from the scene.”

This is the second time the same people are being robbed in less than two months.

At the end of February, a vehicle belonging to the same company that was moving at night was attacked by armed assailants and robbed cash shs30 million.

During the incident that happened at around 10pm, when the vehicle stopped and the manager moved out with others to call for a banking agent to open for them to deposit money, they left behind only the saleman inside the vehicle and was attacked.

“ Two men dressed in black jackets one armed with a gun attacked the sales man and demanded for money. The salesman attempted to resist and made an alarm which prompted the assailant to stab him with a sharp object on the rib,” Police said then.

Onyango says whereas the company had been urged to have armed escorts and use bank agents to avoid moving with huge sums of money, they ignored the advice.