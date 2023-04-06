By Lawrence Mushabe

On Tuesday, the speaker of the Republic of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic made a courtesy visit to Uganda wildlife Education Centre in ​Entebbe accompanied by the State minister for Tourism , Hon Martin Mugarra.

On arrival, she was welcomed by officials at the education centre led by the Executive director, Dr. James Musingiuzi to start a tour around several animal facilities.

During the tour, Zupancic warmly appreciated the facilities and preservation efforts exhibited at the centre that has greatly promoted Uganda’s tourism industry.

Thereafter , she fed several animals at the zoo and named the young Chimpanzee “Urska” her name as a way of appreciating her visit to the zoo and Uganda in particular.

“I feel so welcome in Uganda and am happy to be near such good animals and I believe we need to open doors for other countries, developed diplomatic relationship with countries like Uganda. We want to promote messages of prosperity for all people and I see this in Uganda and ensure tourism and conservation is promoted,” Urska said.

Urska added that she will travel back to Uganda with her family in November this year to have more natural experience in the Pearl of Africa.

Later, the speaker donated €300 (Shs1.2 million ) to UWEC to strengthen conservation efforts undertaken at the Zoo to look after the welfare of animals.

The Executive Director, Dr. James Musinguzi, urged Zupancic to help build a stronger relationship with Uganda.

“Definitely she’s is going to be our ambassador and this will promote Uganda and also to connect the zoo to other partners. There will be more exchange programmes with the Republic of Slovenia including exchange of our staff workers, animals. It’s a great day and we are so much privileged”. Musinguzi explained

Hon Martin Mugarra, state minister for Tourism made remarks that Uganda’s tourism is developing overwhelmingly to the extent that the Country is receiving state tourists from European countries.