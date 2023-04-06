Swalah (prayers) is the major form of worship that a Muslim offers five times a day regularly.

It is an obligation upon every believer to offer no excuse when it comes to offering prayers.

The offering of Swalah in addition to representing the submission of Muslims to their Lord also has other benefits as well which are highly cherished by every Muslim.

Scholar, Sheikh Eremia Rashid Kafuuma urged Muslims not to miss any prayer during and after the month of Ramadhan.

“You will face many problems if you don’t pray. Always make sure you perform your prayers in time because there is nothing more important than prostrating in front of Allah. If you have problems, embrace prayers,” he guided.

Kafuuma, who underscored the importance of Swalah, urged Muslim believers not to leave prayers until their last breath in this world.

The establishment of Swalah is one of the major topics upon which the Quran has emphasised more than anything else.

In the Quran Allah has stressed upon Muslims to learn to offer Swalah regularly.

Importance of Swalah include: Invoking Allah, leading to taqwa (Piety) or righteousness, a prime objective which a Muslim has to achieve in this life, reward in the afterworld, staying connected with Allah, prevention from lewdness, protection from Satan among others.

Satan is an open enemy of believers and all that he tries is to make people stray from the path of righteousness and go down in the path of oblivion and darkness. Therefore, prayers help to protect you from stand and other evil thoughts.