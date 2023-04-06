One person has been confirmed dead in last night’s accident which occurred at Kakira along Jinja-Iganga highway

According to Police the accident involved a taxi heading to Iganga which collided with a lorry truck carrying charcoal from the opposite side.

The night accident happened at 9:00pm.

The taxi registration number UBL 803D was from Jinja while the lorry truck, which belongs to Uganda Prisons and was carrying charcoal, was from Kakira.

According to Kiira region Police spokesperson James Mubi, the accident was caused by the Uganda Prisons lorry driver who was overtaking.

“It is highly suspected that the driver of the lorry truck UG 0370U loaded with charcoal coming from Karamoja subregion heading to Kampala who was overtaking recklessly collided with the taxi from the opposite direction” Mubi said.

Medics say most of the victims are out of danger.

“We received 11 accident victims, one was transferred to Kawolo hospital because he needed urgent surgery on the head, two were discharged at night and eight are receiving treatment,” Hilda Nakalanda a nurse at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital revealed.