The Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki has passed away.

His death was confirmed by the reigning Hoima Diocese bishop, Rt Rev Vincent Kirabo in the wee hours of Holy Thursday.

It is said Baharagate passed on Wednesday at Nsambya Hospital.

The late is remembered for having been one of the 12 bishops that were consecrated on August 1, 1969, by Pope Paul VI during his visit to Uganda.

Born February 25, 1930 in Nyamigisa village, Masindi, Baharagate was ordained to the priesthood on December 7, 1958 at Nyamigisa Parish, Masindi. His first assignment was as a chaplain at St. Leos’s College Kyegobe in Fort Portal.

He was installed as Bishop of Hoima Diocese on October 5, 1969 at Bujumbura Cathedral, in Hoima town, succeeding Bishop Cyprian Byeitima Kihangire.

In 1991, Bishop Baharagate retired to Nakulabye Parish, near Kampala from where he continued to promote youth, sports, church music and the Uganda Red Cross Society.