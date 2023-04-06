The Democratic Party (DP) has implored President Museveni to borrow a leaf from his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto and embrace a peaceful approach to deal with the opposition and issues affecting the citizens.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday called off demonstrations planned for Monday and said his party would sit down for dialogue with the government after two weeks of protests.

“We stand down our demonstrations for Monday (April 3, 2023). But in doing so, we want to emphasise that the right to assemble, to demonstrate, petition, and speak are iron-clad as provided for in our constitution,” the veteran opposition leader said.

The announcement came after President William Ruto urged the opposition to cancel their protest and participate in a bipartisan parliamentary committee to work through their concerns related to last year’s elections.

Odinga has accused Ruto of stealing the presidency and considers his government illegitimate, although the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the results.

The opposition leader welcomed Ruto’s “olive branch” but warned they could resume protests if progress was not made.

“We reserve our right to call for demonstrations should this process not bear fruit,” he said.

Three people have died since Odinga called protesters to the street for the first time on March 20, vowing to march every Monday and Thursday until their concerns are met.

In a statement on behalf of the party, Ismail Kiirya, the leader of Uganda Youth Democrats (UYD) said Ruto would have been the one learning from president Museveni given his experience in politics.

“We would like to implore president Museveni to borrow a leaf from his young brother and friend president Ruto. It would have been the vice versa but since the old man doesn’t learn then it’s him to borrow a leaf,” said Kiirya.

He explained that when people demonstrate over an issue, it does not mean they are pointing at the president’s seat, advising the president not to shy away from engaging the population and the opposition in solving some of the pertinent issues offering the country.

“Instead of answering them with brutality, answer what they are asking you. The physical energy used always on Ugandans should be substituted with dialogue and do what they are requesting you. As Democratic Party we put forward these proposals and the proposal of National dialogue is on your table. It’s upon you to consider it or leave but it helps you more,” he stated.

He claimed that Museveni has kept Ugandans as captives in their own country.

“However, the day they will rise up against your leadership, the guns you have will varnish in thin air because the power of the people is stronger than a gun,”

The president of Kenya on Monday met with the parliamentary house leadership from the majority side and implored the leaders to meet with their minority counterparts, and as a matter of priority begin considering the issues at hand led by the reconstitution of the polls body IEBC.

With a one-week ultimatum from Odinga, President Ruto met house leaders from both the National Assembly and the Senate drawn from the majority side where he urged them to prioritise the formation of the bi-partisan team.

Majority leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wa said they were ready to hit the road running.