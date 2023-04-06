The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu Kimono has arrived at the Anti-Corruption Court for the hearing of the case where she is accused of corruption.

Kitutu, who was in police custody, is accused of failing to deliver iron sheets and other relief items meant for Karamoja, some of which she allegedly diverted to non-intended beneficiaries, including her close relatives.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) consented to the charges. The Police had been directed to produce the Minister in court for plea today.