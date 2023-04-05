Singer Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has found herself at the receiving end of social media attacks after endorsing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s thanksgiving event.

On April 19, 2023, Muhoozi, through MK Movement will hold a thanksgiving concert dubbed ‘Rukundo Egumeho’ in Kabale district to celebrate the reopening of Uganda-Rwanda border.

As part of the celebrations, some of the top artists in town are rumoured to have been paid to perform at the event. Among these, is Spice Diana, who through a promo video has confirmed she will grace the event.

According to a video making rounds on social media, Spice Diana is seen advertising and endorsing the said event.

“On April 19, I will join Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the special border-opening thanksgiving..and I will perform all your favourite hits.” Spice Diana said in the video.

However, her action has not been well received by some music fans especially supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

They accuse Spice Diana of endorsing an event organised by Muhoozi, who is regarded by some NUP fanatics as their leader’s arch rival.

Spice Diana has since been a target of barrage of responses slamming her of ‘backstabbing’ Kyagulanyi. On the other hand, some have seen no offence in her performing at the event.

It should be remembered that Spice Diana, has for long been a darling to the Kyagulanyi family and NUP.

Bobi Wine and his wife endorsed, and went on to attend Spice Diana’s concert early this year.

By agreeing to perform at an event organised by Muhoozi group, some say she has ‘betrayed’ Kyagulanyi.