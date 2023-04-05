The act of giving charity is very important in Islam, both during the month of Ramadhan and all around the year.

Giving charity (Sadaqah) in Ramadhan is more important than in other months due to this month being blessed.

Sadaqah means refers to the act of giving while expecting nothing in return. Sadaqah is a voluntary form of charity, unlike Zakat, which is obligatory.

Sadaqah can also take several forms, including helping the poor and needy or smiling.

Charity is very rewarding for the giver: “blessed is the wealth of the Muslim, from which he gives to the poor, the orphan and the wayfarer”

A Muslim scholar Sheikh Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke allayed the fears of Muslims who don’t have what to give that Islam is not and has not practiced injustice in terms of rewards. He said everyone is given a chance.

“At this time there can be an assumption that it is only the rich who give to the poor and that they are the only people to maximise the benefits of Ramadhan. No, Islam is a just religion and the rewards go to everybody as long as your niyyah(intention) is very clear,”he said.

He urged Muslims who don’t have anything to give to the poor during this month not to worry.

“Do tell them comforting words. If you go to the poor and you have nothing to give at that time, don’t talk to them badly, give them comforting words,” he said.

Giving charity can be in many forms, donating money, donating materials like food or clothing, helping another person, or even smiling, comforting them with words of hope among others.