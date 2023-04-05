By Lawrence Mushabe

On Tuesday, Members of Parliament on National Economy inspected Entebbe International Airport to assess the actual progress of the ongoing construction works meant to expand the airport.

The committee’s mandate to assess the performance of all loans and grants in Uganda comes after Uganda Civil Aviation Authority acquired a loan of $325 million to rehabilitate and expand Entebbe international Airport.

However the Parliament approved $200 million pending $125 million which was acquired from Export-Import Bank of China.

The loan components included construction of the new cargo terminal, construction of the passenger terminal, renovation of Airport 1, 2 and 4 among others.

The committee led by Hon Ikojo John Bosco , the Chairperson and the Member of Parliament for Bukedea, inspected the Airport and applauded the UCAA officials for proper expansion efforts of the Airport .

However, he cautioned them on some anomalies including absence of the construction consultants at the ongoing construction sites.

“If the first phase of the $200m is well utilized and we satisfied that there the value for money, definitely there’s no reason as to why as the parliament should refuse to approve the remaining balance of $125m to start on the second phase on the expansion of the Airport .this will help us to lift and increase the number of facilities required to be at standard like the other international Airports in the region”. John Bosco stated.

Ikojo added there’s a good progress in regards to the Airport expansion most especially in the newly constructed terminal passenger terminal.

During the inspection, Fred Bamwesigye the Director General Uganda Civil Aviation Authority requested the committee to push and ensure the approval of the remaining balance of $125m to accomplish Phase two of the Airport expansion.

Bamwesigye added the loan has the period of seven years to be cleared and the government is already complying with the terms of the payment.

Additionally, UCAA seeks to construct another 100 metric turn cargo centre to add on the already existing one at the Airport due to the increasing number of the Cargo exports and imports.

Engineer Ayub Sooma, Director Airports and Aviation Security said the airport has some of the most experienced consultants who monitor the current ongoing constructions at the Airport following complaints raised by the committee members during the inspection.

“We want to regain the glory of this Airport as it was in the 1990’s and when our phase one and our phase of the expansion is accomplished, we expect the increase in capacity of passengers to three million per annum. And we want Entebbe Airport to be regarded as Regional Hub for All Transits,” Sooma said.