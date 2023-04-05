It was all excitement on March 17, 2023 at St Noah’s Ark orphanage as Kisubi Hospital delivered items donated by its staff and members of community to the disadvantaged children.

The donated items were part of the charity drive that started at the end of last year.

The items including mattress, bed, some drinks, bucket, basin and clothes were delivered by Kisubi Hospital team led by the hospital public relations officer, Ruth Namutebi.

The hospital also contributed Shs 240,000 for the purpose of buying iron sheets for the orphanage’s sickbay.

Speaking at the charity event, Namutebi said they came up with the idea after a child was dumped at Kisubi Hospital and efforts to find his parents were futile.

She said the hospital eventually got him home at Noah’s Ark, an orphanage that looks after children whose abilities are quite limited.

Namutebi noted that since then, Kisubi’s relationship with Noah’s Ark has grown and they have continuously extended donations to them.

She implored members of the community to always come to the rescue of the vulnerable children by donating whatever they can.

“I know many of us have things that we don’t need at home and we have them in plenty, and we keep them in our closets, without thinking about giving them out to the community. I think it’s important for us to start thinking about the disadvantaged. These children here are vulnerable and I think they need help,” Namutebi said.

Lawrence Malinga, the administrator at St Noah’s Ark extended gratitude to Kisubi Hospital for coming to the rescue of the vulnerable children at the orphanage.

He noted that they have been struggling to take care of the children because of lack of basic materials, notably the sickbay which he said lacked iron sheets and beddings.

“I would love to take this special time to thank the staff members of Kisubi Hospital that have actually taken an initiative to come up with this idea of helping children with special needs. God bless you so much because what you have done takes a heart to do it,” Malinga said.

He noted that children with disabilities have weak immune systems, and that they need attention all the time, and called upon well wishers to extend a helping hand towards the orpharnage.