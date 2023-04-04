A driver plying the Moroto – Nabilatuk road sustained injuries after he was ambushed by armed assailants and flogged in company of his turn man

Muhammed Bukenya , a truck driver attached to Tororo Cement factory was attacked at Kamsalaba towards Nakoit Bridge.

“My vehicle suddenly developed a mechanical failure. When I came out to inspect, a group of warriors came out of the bush and attacked us. They were armed with bows and arrows and one gun,” Bukenya said.

A turn man who was aboard the truck during the incident was equally battered.

“We feared for our lives as they started dragging us towards the bush while beating us,”Bukenya told Nile Post.

The victims were saved after occupants of another car appeared and honked at the warriors.

Tororo Cement Trucks have increasingly come under attack by suspected Karamojong warriors.

Last month (March) two drivers died after they were ambushed and shot on their way from Kosiroi mining site in Moroto district.

Zulhaq Siraj, a mining Consultant working in Moroto has called on the UPDF to increase road patrols as a way of preventing ambushes by criminal gangs.

During the attack, the thugs made away with phones, money and the keys of the truck

Regional police has promised to investigate and prosecute the suspects.

“We have not yet made any arrests but we are following up on the matter, and we will arrest the suspects. “, Mike Longole, Karamoja Police Spokesperson told Nile Post.