Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana has been elected the 4th Bishop of Luwero Diocese.

Kasana was elected by the House of Bishops sitting on April 3, 2023 in Kisoro.

He will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on July 16, 2023 at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero.

Kasana was born on January 11, 1971 in Sekamuli, Wabinyinja, Bamunanika Sub-country, and was born again on September 17, 1996.

He earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christianity University in 2009 and is currently working on a Master of Arts in Development Studies from Ndejje University.

He was ordained a deacon in 2009 and made a Canon of St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero, in 2020. He has traveled extensively, been exposed to ministry in the UK, Europe, India, and South Africa, and coordinated a number of international partnerships in Luwero Diocese.

Canon Kasana began his ministry as a Lay Reader. After he was ordained, he has served in a variety of different pastoral and administrative positions, including Diocesan Youth Secretary, Parish Priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Director of Household and Community Transformation.